The Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health reminder for the Spring Festival to protect the health of the festival by doing a good job in epidemic prevention

Date: 2023-01-20

Views: 33

Source: Fuxin News Network

Responsible editor: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small

A few days ago, the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health reminder during the Spring Festival holiday. The public should still adhere to personal protection and be the first person responsible for their own health.

The mobility of people increases before and after the Spring Festival. The disease control department reminds those returning to their hometowns to do self-health monitoring in advance to ensure that they return to their hometowns in a healthy and safe state; before returning to their hometowns, they should prepare enough personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, and disinfectant wipes. , and understand the current epidemic situation at the destination through official channels. If the place of departure or destination is at the peak of the epidemic, it is recommended to postpone returning home; itinerary should be scientifically and reasonably arranged, travel at off-peak times as much as possible, avoid crowding, and reduce personnel gather.

Those who have been infected and those who have not yet been infected with the new coronavirus need to continue to maintain good personal protection habits. At any time and in any place, you must adhere to the standard wearing of masks, maintain a safe social distance, pay attention to personal hygiene, insist on washing hands frequently, disinfecting frequently, ventilating frequently, using serving chopsticks, and not entering crowded places unless necessary. In case of symptoms such as sore throat, fever, fatigue, etc., you can take corresponding protective and treatment measures according to the severity of your own symptoms, and seek medical treatment in time if necessary; asymptomatic infections and mild cases should be treated at home in principle, avoid going out, and refuse visitors, stay at home Minimize contact with family members during this period; people infected with the new coronavirus who are in the recovery period should pay attention to rest, strengthen nutrition, and avoid strenuous exercise.

The Spring Festival holiday is the peak of people gathering. The disease control department reminds that it is necessary to gather as little as possible, eat less, and not get together, and advocate exchanging greetings and expressing feelings through telephone, WeChat, etc.; Family visits of people with positive cases or symptoms of new coronavirus infection, and families of people with positive cases or symptoms of new coronavirus infection should not visit relatives and friends.

The disease control department stated that special attention should be paid to key groups during the Spring Festival holiday. The elderly and people with underlying diseases are more likely to develop severe illness after infection. During the Spring Festival, we must pay attention to the epidemic prevention of this group of people. High-risk groups such as the elderly over 65 years old and patients with serious underlying diseases should not participate in dinner parties, and try to avoid going out, especially avoid closed places where crowds gather. When visiting the elderly, children, pregnant women or people with underlying diseases who have not been infected with the new crown virus, returnees must ensure that they are in good health, take personal protection, and shorten the visit period.

In addition, vaccination is still the most direct and effective way to prevent new coronavirus infection, and it has a significant effect on reducing severe illness and death. The disease control department reminds that if there are no contraindications, those who meet the conditions but have not been vaccinated, have not been fully vaccinated, and have not been vaccinated, especially the elderly and those with serious underlying diseases, should complete the new crown virus vaccination as soon as possible to improve their own immunity.