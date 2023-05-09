Creating a company in Colombia is a complex matter, less than 50% have been successful – news

The regions where people fail the most to set up their business are Bogotá (65%), the center east of the country (56%) and Antioquia and the Coffee Region (48%).

Of the 84% of Colombians who have had the idea of ​​starting their own business or creating a company, 72% tried to make this idea a reality. However, of this population, less than 50% were successful, which shows that creating a business in the country is a complex matter. This is revealed by the First Great Survey “The voice of companies in Colombia, a dialogue with society”, presented within the framework of the celebration of the 370 years of the Universidad del Rosario.

According to the survey of said university and El Tiempo Casa Editorial, with the National Consulting Center, where most attempts are made to create a company is in the Caribbean region (Barranquilla, Cartagena, Riohacha, Sabanalarga, Santa Rosa del Sur, San Jacinto and Galeras). with 76%. It is followed by the central east of the country (Bucaramanga, Neiva, Yopal, Fusagasugá, Sogamoso, Duitama, Soacha and San Vicente de Chucurí) with 73% and Bogotá, with 71%.

The regions in which people fail the most to set up their business are Bogotá (65%), the central east of the country (56%) and Antioquia and the Coffee Region (48%). 62% of those surveyed consider that the most difficult thing to succeed in doing business is to get the money to create it, especially in the Caribbean region, with 73%, and in the south west of the country (Cali, Pasto, Florencia, Jamundí, Leguízamo and Vijes), with 71%.

Colombia, innovative country

The sample allows us to delve into the phenomenon of informality with a key indicator: almost 40% of Colombians are self-employed, although the vast majority, 81%, would like to have a secure job, said Alejandro Cheyne, rector of the Universidad del Rosario, in delivering the results. A piece of information that has great significance at the current moment in the country is that those surveyed see Ecopetrol as the company that can further mark the economic growth of the Nation.

Colombians admire and respect Colombian companies (66%), however, only 27% believe that companies work to fight corruption and 39% believe that they promote environmental responsibility.

Relationship between workers and employers

The results of the survey express the opinion of the people about the role of companies in society. For this, 1,209 people were surveyed between March 15 and April 18, over 18 years of age and of all socioeconomic levels, in 29 municipalities of the country.

“This investigation allows us to see for the first time revealing results about Colombian companies, their relationship with society and with the Government, and what they represent for the country, not only from the point of view of the labor market, but also from the creation of wealth,” Cheyne explained. Another conclusion of the study has to do with the fact that the majority of those surveyed, 58%, expect that there will be a more harmonious work of the companies with the universities and the national and local Government, with the purpose of creating wealth for all.

“People believe that without companies there will be no greater wealth. 86% consider that it is not possible to have a rich country without companies. Therefore, the creation of wealth and the generation of income are closely tied to their prosperity”, explained the rector of the Universidad del Rosario. The study revealed the existence of an excellent relationship between workers and employers, which distorts the idea of ​​some sectors of a growing class struggle.

77% of respondents said they are very satisfied and satisfied with their employers. “In the same vein, 72% of those interviewed said they admire their employers,” Cheyne highlighted, revealing that the most important emotions that workers feel for their employers are: pride 22% optimism 22%, joy 19% and confidence 11%. Although 62% of people do not know the taxes that companies must pay, 49% disagree that they pay more taxes.

Trust in institutions

Another element confirmed by the survey is that public and private universities are today the most credible institutions in opinion. 86% of those interviewed indicated that they trust public universities and 81% expressed the same level of confidence in private universities. Likewise, 79% trust Colombian companies and 73% trust businessmen.

For the rector of the Universidad del Rosario, “both universities and businessmen enjoy the highest levels of trust in opinion, which accentuates their leading role in society at this time in the country.”

According to the survey, the institutions that generate the greatest mistrust are political parties (89%), Congress (76%), local governments (69%), judges (64%) and the non-Catholic church (62%). 42% of Colombians trust the Presidency of the Republic, 62% trust the Ministry of Labor and 53% trust the Treasury portfolio.

People’s mood

64% of those surveyed consider that the country is not on the right path, 84% want President Petro to do well, 86% think that it is impossible to have a rich country without companies and 55% believe that the Government recognizes the contribution of companies in the future of the country.

ecopetrol

In the midst of the energetic transition, 81% of the people recognize that oil is key in the country, that its exit would affect the economy (75%) and that Ecopetrol is one of the companies that most marks the regions. Among the main regions that see oil as a positive industry for the country are Antioquia and the Coffee Region (91%), the Caribbean (87%) and the country’s central east (80%). For these regions, the national economy would worsen if it stopped operating.