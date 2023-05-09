Danny Schofield: Doncaster Rovers sack manager after 18th-placed finish in League Two

Doncaster Rovers have sacked boss Danny Schofield after they finished 18th in League Two.

The 43-year-old replaced Gary McSheffrey in October but won just 10 of his 33 matches in charge.

His departure from Rovers caps off a difficult season for Schofield, who was sacked after just nine games as Huddersfield boss in September.

“It is with the deepest regret that we have made this decision,” chairman David Blunt told the club website. external-link

“Danny is a Doncaster lad and everyone at the club desperately wanted him to be a success here. His dedication, commitment and work ethic during his time at the club have been unquestionable.

“Whilst it is true Danny has not had the opportunities to build his own team, and the injuries have depleted the squad, we would have still expected to see a better turn of results than what has been achieved this season.”

Rovers were relegated from League One last season and Schofield took over with the side 12th in the fourth tier.

They were two points off the top seven after three successive wins at the start of February but won just two of their final 16 matches to finish a distant 20 points off the play-off places.

