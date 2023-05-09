Home » Danny Schofield: Doncaster Rovers sack manager after 18th-placed finish in League Two
Sports

Danny Schofield: Doncaster Rovers sack manager after 18th-placed finish in League Two

by admin
Danny Schofield: Doncaster Rovers sack manager after 18th-placed finish in League Two

Doncaster Rovers have sacked boss Danny Schofield after they finished 18th in League Two.

The 43-year-old replaced Gary McSheffrey in October but won just 10 of his 33 matches in charge.

His departure from Rovers caps off a difficult season for Schofield, who was sacked after just nine games as Huddersfield boss in September.

“It is with the deepest regret that we have made this decision,” chairman David Blunt told the club website.external-link

“Danny is a Doncaster lad and everyone at the club desperately wanted him to be a success here. His dedication, commitment and work ethic during his time at the club have been unquestionable.

“Whilst it is true Danny has not had the opportunities to build his own team, and the injuries have depleted the squad, we would have still expected to see a better turn of results than what has been achieved this season.”

Rovers were relegated from League One last season and Schofield took over with the side 12th in the fourth tier.

They were two points off the top seven after three successive wins at the start of February but won just two of their final 16 matches to finish a distant 20 points off the play-off places.

More to follow.

See also  Omicron 4 and 5, because in Italy it could be better than in South Africa - breaking latest news

You may also like

Atalanta curve closed for one round for the...

The car does what it wants

Childlike innocence welcomes the Asian Games Hangzhou Wensan...

Katarina Witt: “I really want to get rid...

Transfers FC Barcelona | Neymar breaks with PSG...

For the promoter of Soro, beaten by Kurbanov,...

Little playing time under Tuchel: Thomas Müller: No...

Tuesday’s gossip: Mourinho, Messi, Pulisic, Osimhen, Bellingham, Raphinha,...

FC Sion intervened because of the referees at...

Second division: How HSV now wants to continue

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy