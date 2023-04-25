Criminal attack on the Police in Pailitas, there is an injured officer

At 11:00 p.m. last Saturday, April 22, the central area of ​​the municipality of Pailitas, Cesar, became a chaos due to the criminal attack of which a National Police patrol was the victim during patrol work, leaving as a balance to an officer wounded by a bullet.

The events occurred near the hospital of that municipality, where the patrol was apparently attacked by several subjects shot at, one of them hitting Second Lieutenant Eduar Meriño Arrieta, 40 years old.

The uniformed man presented a gunshot wound to the left shoulder blade with an exit hole in the shoulder, for which he was treated urgently at the Aguachica Hospital. His condition is stable.

The National Police in its official report indicates that the patrol was harassed in the urban perimeter of the municipality of Pailitas, specifically in the Torcoroma neighborhood, where “they are surprised and attacked by subjects who activate a firearm against the integrity of the uniformed, to what they react, however, the criminals fled to the rural area.

Regarding the fact, the government secretary of Cesar, Eduardo Esquivel López, stated that he immediately went to Pailitas to hold a security council, in order to investigate the details of this attack, its possible perpetrators and the measures of authority to counteract this act of public order.

It did not confirm or rule out that the perpetrators of the attack are illegal armed groups or the ELN guerrilla that operates in the south of Cesar, and that other events that occurred in the area last year have been attributed.



The National Police activated the Defense Plan after this harassment that occurred after the police commission carried out search and control operations in public establishments, located in the urban area of ​​the jurisdiction.

This event has caused commotion in the municipality of Pailitas, a town that last year also suffered similar events, in addition to being under siege by armed groups.

Carlos Javier Toro, mayor of the municipality of Pailitas, reiterates the call to the national government to pay attention to matters of public order in this town. “The municipality requires greater forcefulness in security plans that allow providing peace of mind to the community. This is a new alert and measures must be taken, ”he said,

