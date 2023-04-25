Ana Victoria, the Ecuadorian influencer who makes millions fall in love – Diario La Hora

With more than a million followers on her social networks, Anabel Ramón, better known as Ana Victoria, has become one of the most beloved influencers.

This young 27-year-old social communicator, originally from the city of Loja, Ecuador, has managed to win the love and admiration of her audience thanks to her charisma, her passion, and her sense of humor.

Ana Victoria is a dynamic, passionate, funny and very funny person. In his videos, which are always made with respect and education, he addresses topics such as love, heartbreak, friendship, family and some issues with a social background such as discrimination and gender equality, managing to shake emotions that are often latent, but not openly expressed, she tries to come up with a positive message for those who follow her closely.

What makes ANA VICTORIA so special?

To begin with, his ability to transmit emotions and teachings with simplicity and closeness. His videos manage to connect with an ever-widening audience thanks to his charisma, dynamism, and passion for what he does.

With her ability to emotionally connect with her audience, Ana Victoria has become an example for many young people in Ecuador and in other parts of the world, showing that influencers can be a source of inspiration and motivation for society. But getting here has not been easy. Ana Victoria has worked incredibly hard to position herself on social media.

Since he started in this world, he has made an effort to create quality content and to be constant in his work. Through his videos and posts, he has managed to inspire many people, showing that everyone can achieve their dreams and goals, if they dedicate themselves to it with passion and discipline. In addition, she has known how to surround herself with a team of professionals who have helped her strengthen her personal brand and bring her content to more and more people.

The influencer is part of KAMEDIOS NETWORK, her production house that has been the cornerstone of her career, where she is in charge of creating content that impacts and reaches the hearts of her followers. The quality

of its production is impeccable, which allows it to offer a first class product.

This influencer wakes up every day with the passion to continue creating content that inspires and makes her followers smile. And it is precisely that love of hers for her work that has led her to where she is today. If you still don’t know Ana Victoria, we remind you to subscribe to her social networks and discover everything that this talented communicator has to offer. We are sure that she will surprise you with the freshness of her, the authenticity of her and the big heart of her.

To know

This project that was born 8 months ago, in the city of Loja, by the hand of the audiovisual production company Kamedios, has had an impressive growth, currently it has 1.2 million followers on tik tok, 2,527 followers on Instagram, 499 thousand followers on Facebook, 23,000 subscribers on YouTube and millions of views on their videos, becoming a benchmark for valuable content on social networks.

TOME NOTE

