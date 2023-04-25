Amazon Echo on offer: Buy up to 41 percent cheaper

Various versions of the popular Echo speaker are currently available at Amazon for up to 41 percent less.
The offer includes three different versions of the current Echo Dot (5th generation)*. There are also deals for older, refurbished and certified models such as the Echo Dot (3rd generation)*.
The Echo devices score particularly well with their low price and the integrated voice assistant Alexa.
The Amazon Echo is one of the most popular smart speakers out there. This may be mainly due to its low price. The entry-level model, the Echo Dot (5th generation), costs just 64.99 euros*. And the luxury version, the Echo Show 10 with screen*, is still quite affordable at 269.99 euros compared to other smart speakers. But not only its low price has contributed to the popularity of the Echo. Its intelligent voice assistant Alexa, which is one of the most common voice assistants alongside Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant, also scores with consumers.
These 7 Echo devices are now up to 41 percent cheaper
Three versions of the Echo Dot speaker (5th generation) are currently available from Amazon for up to 38 percent cheaper. The offer includes the Echo Dot*, the Echo Dot with clock* and the Echo Dot Kids*. The discount is EUR 25.00 each. There are also four other deals for older models. What should you know about the individual devices on offer?
- Release year: 2022
- Voice control with the intelligent language assistant Alexa
- Compatible with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more
- Connects to many smart devices such as lamps or thermostats
- Privacy: Microphone off button that disables power to the microphone
- Multiple Echo Dots can be linked together and used as an intercom
- Release year: 2022
- Voice control with the intelligent voice assistant Alexa
- Compatible with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more
- LED display shows the time, alarm clock, weather, song titles and more
- Connects to many smart devices such as lamps or thermostats
- Privacy: Microphone off button that disables power to the microphone
- Multiple Echo Dots can be linked together and used as an intercom
- Release year: 2022
- Voice control with the intelligent language assistant Alexa
- Compatible with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more
- Connects to many smart devices such as lamps or thermostats
- Privacy: Microphone off button that disables power to the microphone
- Multiple Echo Dots can be linked together and used as an intercom
- Includes one year of Amazon Kids+
- Parental controls, child-friendly responses from Alexa, and other features that make the speaker child-friendly
More Amazon Echos currently on sale
In addition to these three Echo Dot 5 speakers, older, used Echo devices are also reduced. Here the prices are even lower. All Echos are refurbished and certified, so you don’t run the risk of buying a defective device.
