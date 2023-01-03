Home News Crisanti resigns from the University of Padua: “I want to protect myself legally”. The decision after the investigation into rapid swabs
Crisanti resigns from the University of Padua: “I want to protect myself legally”. The decision after the investigation into rapid swabs

Crisanti resigns from the University of Padua: “I want to protect myself legally”. The decision after the investigation into rapid swabs

The professor chrysanthemums leaves the University of Padua. “Starting today, I’m resigning,” said the senator of the Democratic Party, who held the chair of Microbiology at the Veneto university. After his election to the Senate he went on leave. But the interceptions and revelations contained in the documents of the Paduan investigation into the rapid swabs purchased by the Veneto in 2020-2021 gave him the idea of ​​abandoning the place where he had arrived before Covid not by competition but on merits: called for ” clear fame” from Imperial College London.

