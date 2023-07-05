Criticism of plans for the transport budget

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – There is criticism of the plans for the transport budget in the draft of the 2024 federal budget. ADAC Transport President Gerhard Hillebrand said on Wednesday: “The transport budget in the infrastructure sector falls well short of what is necessary.” From ADAC’s point of view, it is incomprehensible that investments in trunk roads should stagnate and that the increase in construction costs could not even be compensated for despite the high additional revenue from truck tolls.

Investments in rail should increase noticeably. However, this does not yet meet the identified need. Hillebrand went on to say: “The red pen leaves its mark on cycling and pedestrian traffic as well as on funds for aviation.”

