Kananga: the police reassure the population on a device against crime

The provincial commissioner of the Congolese National Police in Kasaï-Central, deputy divisional commissioner Aimé-Claude Wasongolwa, reassured, on Tuesday July 4, the population of the city of Kananga that a system has been put in place to track down the few thugs who disturb his peace.

This National Police officer said so during a press conference.

« JI promise the population that in the very near future, we will be able to get our hands on these uncivil. Otherwise, the town of Kananga is quiet. It is among the quietest towns in the Republic. But these thugs, these people who have chosen to be thieves, therefore criminals. We are there to thwart them, to put them out of harm’s way, so that the population can live in peace. The police are there, our device is implemented “, assured the divisional deputy commissioner Aimé Claude Wasongolwa.

He confirmed that his teams are on the trail of these armed bandits:

“At the level of the provincial authority and the police, we consulted each other and took measures. We have several elements compared to the group that operated last weekend. But all we can say is ask the population to cooperate and have confidence in their police”.

He called on the population to calm down and to denounce any suspicious case in their midst.

The city of Kananga has recorded several cases of urban banditry in recent days.

At the end of last week, armed robbers stole a motorcycle from a resident, others shot dead a young boy during the burglary of a home.

