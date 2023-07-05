Promoting the High-Quality Development of the Stainless Steel New Material Industry: Insights from Zhang Yongning’s Grassroots Visit in Fu’an

Zhang Yongning Promotes High-Quality Development of Stainless Steel New Material Industry

On July 3, Zhang Yongning, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, visited the Wanwu Peninsula of Fu’an City to carry out the “Four Down to the Grassroots” activities. The purpose of this visit was to implement the action of “strive for excellence, dare to be the first, and strive for effectiveness” in order to investigate and guide project construction work. Zhang Yongning held discussions and exchanges with party members’ representatives, business leaders, and local party members and cadres linked to grassroots party branches. The focus of the discussions was on promoting the high-quality development of the new stainless steel material industry.

During his visit, Zhang Yongning and his entourage visited Qingtuo mine trucks and assembly parts, Qingtuo Special Steel’s stainless steel plate production site, and Qingtuo Group’s new materials. They communicated with the people working on these projects to gather information on project site selection, construction progress, and production and operation details. In a subsequent symposium, representatives of grassroots party members and heads of enterprises expressed their views on the theme and put forward valuable opinions and suggestions. Zhang Yongning actively listened and participated in the interaction and communication, creating an atmosphere of active engagement.

Zhang Yongning pointed out that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to “promote the development of integrated clusters of strategic emerging industries and build a number of new growth engines.” He expressed his encouragement and confidence in seeing the stainless steel new material industry in Fu’an continue to grow bigger and stronger. He highlighted the rapid development of the leading enterprise Tsingtuo Group, which has achieved “counter-cyclical expansion.”

Emphasizing the need to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Zhang Yongning called on Fuan City and relevant departments to fully promote the high-quality development of the new stainless steel material industry. He emphasized the importance of aligning with national industrial policies, complying with green development concepts, and focusing on the direction of industrial development and implementation path. He urged the city to strengthen supporting functions, carry out overall planning and systematic improvement of the urban function layout of the Wanwu Peninsula, and coordinate industrial development with housing, public services, and infrastructure. The goal is to create a small town that integrates industry and city, and achieves high-quality industries, high-quality ecology, and high-quality life.

Zhang Yongning also emphasized the need to improve the service promotion mechanism, strengthen the interaction between the government and enterprises, and establish a “one-month dispatch” mechanism to meet the needs of enterprises and help coordinate and solve difficult problems in a timely manner. He requested the sorting out and forming of a list of specific questions raised during the meeting, ensuring clarity of responsible units and time limits for handling. Feedback should be implemented in a timely manner and oversight should be carried out.

Zhang Yongning’s visit to Fu’an City and his emphasis on promoting the high-quality development of the stainless steel new material industry underscore the importance of this industry in contributing to the overall growth and development of the region. The implementation of the plans discussed during the visit will help create a vibrant and competitive industry while ensuring sustainable and green development practices.

