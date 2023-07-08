Cuban Embassies Update Consular Fees for Educational and Legalization Procedures

Cuban Consular Fees Updated for Educational Documents and Legalizations

Published in the Official Gazette of Cuba No. 48, resolution 38/2023 has recently updated the consular fees charged by Cuban embassies and consulates for various procedures. The resolution states that consular fees will be charged according to the rates established in the Tariff, in either US dollars or euros, as applicable.

The focus of this article will be on the prices of procedures related to educational documents and legalizations, which will be charged in dollars, euros, and the local currencies of the United States.

For study documents issued by educational centers in Cuba, the following fees will be charged at the time of delivery:

a) Obtaining certificates of completed studies, study programs, and thematic plans will cost $280.00 USD, €225.00 EUR, or the equivalent of 280 in the United States.

b) Obtaining the graduate certificate and title not disqualified will cost $230.00 USD, €185.00 EUR, or the equivalent of 230 in the United States.

c) Other certifications will also cost $280.00 USD, €225.00 EUR, or the equivalent of 280 in the United States.

In cases where these documents require legalization by the agencies of the Central State Administration, an additional fee of $100.00 USD, €95.00 EUR, or the equivalent of 100 in the United States will be charged.

Furthermore, if the requested document requires legalization by the diplomatic or consular representation of the foreign country in Cuba and by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), the following fees will apply at the time of delivery:

– For legalization at the embassy, a fee of $60.00 USD, €55.00 EUR, or the equivalent of 60 in the United States will be charged.

– For legalization at MINREX, a fee of $40.00 USD, €35.00 EUR, or the equivalent of 40 in the United States will be charged.

It is worth mentioning that in previous articles, the Cuban Directory had announced the prices in foreign currency for the Cuban passport and other immigration procedures, as well as certifications of the Civil Registry in Cuba.

These updates concerning the consular fees are aimed at providing transparency and accountability to the procedures carried out by Cuban embassies and consulates. It is essential for individuals seeking these services to be aware of the revised prices to avoid any confusion or unexpected expenses.

The resolution, once published in the Official Gazette, will come into effect immediately.

