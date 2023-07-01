Cuban Passports Extended to Ten Years for Adults and Five Years for Minors: New Measures Announced by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Cuban Passports Extend Validity and Reduce Fees

July 1, 2023 – Cuban passports will now have an extended validity period of ten years for citizens over the age of 16, whereas minors will have a validity of five years, starting from today. This important announcement was made on Twitter by Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, the general director of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex).

The new measures were initially announced weeks ago and have now come into effect. Soberón highlighted that, regardless of the issue date, the requirement for passport extension has been eliminated for all Cuban passports. Moreover, the consular fee at consulates has been significantly reduced. Previously set at higher amounts, it will now be $180 USD/Euros for individuals over 16 years of age, and $140 USD/Euros for minors.

This latest development signifies a continuation of Cuba’s efforts to strengthen ties with its citizens living abroad. Soberón emphasized that this measure is in alignment with the path set forth during the Dialogue of 1978 under the guidance of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro. The 1978 Dialogue marked the beginning of an ongoing process of reconciliation between Cuba and its citizens residing outside the country. In support of this, three conferences of The Nation and Emigration have been held.

The upcoming IV Conference of The Nation and Emigration is scheduled to take place on November 18 and 19 in Havana. This event will provide a platform for further discussions and collaborations aimed at deepening the bond between Cuba and its nationals abroad.

The extension of passport validity and reduction in consular fees demonstrate Cuba’s commitment to facilitating and maintaining strong connections with its citizens scattered around the world. This move is expected to benefit Cuban nationals by reducing bureaucratic hurdles and promoting smoother travel experiences.

