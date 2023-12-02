Cubans report problems with the CBP One apk. Rumors grow about the opening of the southern border of the United States

Thousands of Cuban Migrants Struggle with CBP One App and Dangerous Rumors

Cuban migrants continue to face challenges with the CBP One application, as the popular apk remains out of service and unable to facilitate appointment bookings. This has caused frustration among the thousands of Cuban migrants waiting in Mexico for the opportunity to request asylum in the United States.

The issues with the CBP One apk have only added to the difficulties faced by Cuban migrants in Mexico. Many have been waiting for months to secure one of the 1,450 daily appointments granted for asylum requests. Users have reported errors in the system and even instances of deleted records, exacerbating an already challenging situation.

Journalist Mario J. Pentón has highlighted the lack of official communication from the Department of Homeland Security to address these issues, adding to the anxiety and uncertainty felt by the Cuban migrants.

In addition to the problems with the CBP One apk, dangerous rumors are circulating among the Cuban migrant community in Mexico. There are suggestions of a potential opening of the southern border of the United States due to the challenges with the current system. However, journalist Mario J. Pentón has clarified that no U.S. administration would open the border in an uncontrolled manner, as it could lead to expedited deportations and further complications in the asylum application process.

Authorities have also warned against crossing the border irregularly, emphasizing that it could lead to deportation orders and challenges in seeking asylum.

For now, Cuban migrants must continue to wait for the opportunity to reserve their appointment through the CBP One app, despite the limited number of daily slots available not meeting the demand of the current number of Cubans waiting in Mexico. The situation remains challenging as migrants navigate the uncertainties regarding the CBP One app and seek asylum in the United States.