vish

The dicing work on the stretch of road, about a hundred meters, which leads from Piazza Colonnello Amione to the Augusto Rege primary and childhood school in Vische, began yesterday, Thursday 4 August. This was announced by the mayor of Vische, Federico Merlo, who explains: “First of all, we want everyone’s safety and that stretch of road in the recent past has been affected by works, ranging from the introduction of optical fiber to interventions on the gas network, with consequently the road surface that needed an intervention. This work, carried out thanks to a state contribution of ten thousand euros, is only the beginning of a project, which also wants to include Piazza Colonnello Amione, the area in front of the town hall. In fact – continues Merlo – we want to create a cubed path also in the square, in the section between the public parking lots and the houses of the Guard Corps, at the beginning of via Silvio Pellico, at the junction of the road that leads to the schools ».

The Merlo administration also intends to provide safety from the point of view of the speed of the cars in the various entrances into the town. “In order to protect everyone’s safety – continues Merlo – we want to create three raised platforms, one in front of the municipality, the other near the multipurpose hall in via Mazzè and the third in via Enrico Brugo, at the entrance to Villa Fornaca . In addition – continues Merlo – always to slow down the vehicular traffic, we will install two speed bollards (orange column) both on the provincial road leading to Caluso and the one leading to Strambino. In all the entrances to the town and the inhabited center, according to the Highway Code (if no other limit is reported), the maximum speed allowed is 50 km / h and to enforce this rule, we have rented the velox that we will place inside. of the bollards. As regards this second aspect, the intervention expenditure is instead of one hundred and sixty thousand euros, an amount entirely received instead from a contribution from the metropolitan city ». –

Loris Ponsetto