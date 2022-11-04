This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, Henan Satellite TV’s “Chinese Festival” series program “2022 Mid-Autumn Festival Wonderful Tour”, a feast of technology and national tide culture that blends ancient and modern, with reality and reality, promotes the excellent traditional Chinese culture, shows the beauty of Chinese festivals, and vividly interprets the The cultural connotation of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival has aroused empathy among the audience. In recent years, with the prosperity of the cultural market and the development of the cultural industry, the popularity of traditional festivals, cultural relics, and museums has continued to heat up, and the spiritual and cultural life of the general public has become richer. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the cultural self-confidence of the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the whole country has been significantly enhanced, and their spiritual outlook has become more vigorous.

Culture is the spiritual lifeblood of a nation. Throughout the ages, the prosperity of a country and a nation has always been supported by cultural prosperity. One of the important reasons why the Chinese nation has gone through trials and tribulations and has been reborn from ashes is that it has a unique and profound Chinese culture. Since the reform and opening up, there have been frequent cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries, and many new cultural elements have broadened our horizons. But there was also a time when some people had the idea of ​​”respecting foreign countries” and “taking foreign countries as beauty” and blindly pursued Western culture.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Cultural self-confidence is a more basic, broader and deeper self-confidence, and a more basic, deeper and more lasting force.” Cultural self-confidence, simply put, is the fullness of one’s own culture and its intrinsic value Recognition and active practice are mainly manifested in the rational cognition of the cultural development process, the respect and pride in the cultural development achievements, the scientific grasp of the cultural development ability, and the confidence and hope in the cultural development prospects. Strengthening cultural self-confidence is a major issue related to the rise and fall of national fortunes, cultural security, and national spiritual independence. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has raised cultural construction to a new historical height, and regarded cultural self-confidence as an important part of the “four self-confidences” of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that we have established and adhered to the fundamental system of Marxism’s guiding position in the ideological field, the party’s innovative theory in the new era has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, the socialist core values ​​have been widely spread, and the excellent traditional Chinese culture has been creatively transformed and innovative. Development, cultural undertakings are increasingly prosperous, the network ecology continues to improve, and the situation in the ideological field has undergone an overall and fundamental change.

Keep up the good news, the weather is amazing. In the past ten years, the Chinese people have become more fond of their own culture, and their cultural self-confidence has increased significantly. National styles and national trends are rising one after another. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, cultural displays such as the twenty-four solar terms, the water of the Yellow River, and the willows expressing love perfectly integrate Chinese culture and ice and snow sports; a large number of screens, screens, and stages have emerged. Excellent masterpieces, excellent cultural works such as “Changjin Lake”, “Mountains and Seas”, and “Only Green” are very popular and popular; cultural variety shows frequently appear in the circle, “Chinese Poetry Conference”, “The Reader”, “National Treasure”, etc. Demonstrate spiritual height and bring phenomenal traffic; red tourism has become a travel choice for many people. Revolutionary museums, memorial halls, and relics of ruins allow people to inherit the red gene in understanding history… The cultural confidence of the Chinese people is manifested in many aspects. People revere Chinese culture from the bottom of their hearts, identify with it from the depths of their spirits, and inherit Chinese cultural genes more consciously. Their sense of cultural belonging and pride is significantly enhanced, and they are more confident and capable of creating new splendor of Chinese culture.

Those who seek the longevity of wood must consolidate its roots; those who wish to flow far, must ditch its springs. Cultural confidence is based on rich cultural heritage. The excellent traditional Chinese culture nurtured in the development of civilization for more than 5,000 years, the revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture nurtured in the great struggle of the party and the people, have accumulated the deepest spiritual pursuit of the Chinese nation, and represent the unique spiritual identity of the Chinese nation. It is the root of our cultural self-confidence. Cultural development is inherited, and innovation and creation give culture new vitality, make culture more attractive, and make cultural self-confidence firmer. We adhere to the position of Chinese culture, insist on creative transformation and innovative development, and combine the characteristics and requirements of the times to make the most basic cultural genes of the Chinese nation adapt to contemporary culture and modern society, and strive to use all the spiritual wealth created by the Chinese nation. To literate people, to educate people with culture.

The cultural movement is linked with the national movement, and the cultural context is connected with the national context. Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a great cause that has shaken the past and the present, and needs the support of a great spirit. Embark on a new journey to achieve the goal of the second century of struggle, inheriting the unique concept, wisdom, bearing and charm of Chinese culture, and infiltrating the cultural nutrients accumulated by the long struggle of the Chinese nation. mental strength. On the new journey, if we strengthen our cultural self-confidence, enhance our cultural awareness, and continuously stimulate the creative vitality of the entire nation’s culture, we will be able to overcome all difficulties and challenges without fear, and we will be able to unswervingly open up new worlds and create new miracles.