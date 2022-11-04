Home World Donald Trump, the family holding company ends up under guardianship
Donald Trump, the family holding company ends up under guardianship

Slap Donald Trump and his three adult children: a New York state judge accepted Attorney General Letitia James’ request to appoint an independent controller to oversee the business of the family holding company of the same name, also banning her from transferring any assets not in cash without notifying the court and James herself in advance. The former president’s empire is thus placed under guardianship.

The judge justified the decision with the “persistent misrepresentation of all financial statements between 2012 and 2021” and the need to “ensure that there is no further fraud or illegality violating” New York laws while it is underway. the civil case. The Trump Organization is accused of banking and insurance fraud for inflating the value of assets.

