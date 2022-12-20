The bonus for eighteen-year-olds can go up to a thousand euros. This was announced by the president of the culture commission Federico Mollicone. The mechanism, which will come into operation, combines two criteria: the Isee ceiling of up to 35 thousand euros and the school result at maturity. The bonus will only come to those who meet at least one of the two criteria and in that case it will be equal to 500 euros while it will double for those who meet both. “We confirm the ISEE but the big news is that it doubles, there will not only be the criterion of a medium-low ISEE but deserving students, who will get 100 at high school and with an ISEE below the threshold, can double”.