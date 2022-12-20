breaking latest news / Praises
Tuesday 20 December 2022
A dozen people tested positive, the safety protocol is triggered, the doctors: “The most fragile get vaccinated”
Covid outbreak in medicine, in Lodi, one wing of the ward closed to visits. About 10 people tested positive for the swab, so a wing reserved for patients with the Coronavirus was isolated. A sign has been posted outside the operating unit advising that the ward has been closed due to Covid. Visits from relatives of hospitalized patients have been temporarily suspended. Fortunately, sufferers, in most cases, do not have pneumonia.
Overall, throughout the Asst, there are around 87 patients with Covid. Patients are hospitalized as well as in Lodi, in Sant’Angelo and Codogno. Five patients are hospitalized in intensive care, with forms of varying severity. The elimination of the obligation to wear masks is proving to be a wrong choice, given the high number of infections and the not insignificant consequences of the disease.
«Currently – comments the doctor Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of Galeazzi, a hospital of the San Donato group – we are in a transitional phase. It’s a moment of responsibility for everyone, for the fragile who have to get vaccinated and for those who have to pay a little attention during the holidays and when they approach their fragile grandfather they have to wear a mask; we are facing a rising wave mixed with an important wave of influence. There are sick people who are suffering, but overall the situation is holding up”
