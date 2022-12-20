Covid outbreak in medicine, in Lodi, one wing of the ward closed to visits. About 10 people tested positive for the swab, so a wing reserved for patients with the Coronavirus was isolated. A sign has been posted outside the operating unit advising that the ward has been closed due to Covid. Visits from relatives of hospitalized patients have been temporarily suspended. Fortunately, sufferers, in most cases, do not have pneumonia.

Overall, throughout the Asst, there are around 87 patients with Covid. Patients are hospitalized as well as in Lodi, in Sant’Angelo and Codogno. Five patients are hospitalized in intensive care, with forms of varying severity. The elimination of the obligation to wear masks is proving to be a wrong choice, given the high number of infections and the not insignificant consequences of the disease.