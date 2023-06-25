Culture festival: More than 200,000 visitors expected at Extraschicht – Ruhr area – news

Five new venues

In addition, there are two returnees this year with the Fiege brewery in Bochum and the depot in Dortmund, and five newcomers at Extraschicht: the museum at the Erzschacht in Marl, the Wolfsburg in Mülheim, the Villa Vorsteher in Wetter and the Neue Zeche Westerholt the city limits of Gelsenkirchen/Herten.

Guided tour through the “master settlement”

Visitors can enter the old industrial halls for the first time. There are also guided tours through a colliery settlement. In front of Peter Alekotte’s house, an actor entertains the visitors: “He’s wearing my old miner’s helmet, my old, washed pit jacket and the old weather lamp, I’ll also put it there for him. I’ve already filled up with petrol so that it also looks a bit traditional.”

The “newcomer” “Phoenix des Lumières” should arouse particularly great interest in Dortmund. There, works by the two Viennese artists Gustav Klimt and Friedensreich Hundertwasser are brought to life. Accompanied by music, they are projected onto the walls, floor and pillars of the old gas turbine hall by more than 100 projectors.

Day tickets are also available

All venues can be visited with the same ticket. At the first venue visited, visitors receive a wristband with which they can then also use local transport and the shuttle buses free of charge. The shuttle buses run on Saturday between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. at night. Of course you can also cycle from place to place. Many Extraschicht venues are located directly on the cycle path network between Moers and Unna.

More than 230,000 tickets for Extraschicht have been sold in advance. But those who make last-minute decisions can also get tickets in the evening for 20 euros.

The local time Ruhr reported on this topic on June 23, 2023 on WDR television from 7.30 p.m.

