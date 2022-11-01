After the announcement of the new Undersecretary to the Ministry of Culture, Vittorio Sgarbi, that he wanted to entrust Morgan with an “ad hoc” department for the music to be created within the Mic, the songwriter’s reply arrived. «Music is culture; and the song, as a form of music, is the most widespread art form in the world, the most important because it is present everywhere in the modern world: it is practically our daily nourishment, equivalent to the role that bread has for our body physical, it is nourishment for the mind and soul – says the musician -. But it is a musical form that has not even been formalized in an academic way, always left in the hands of the market: as if it did not have cultural dignity, which it has instead ». Marco Castoldi, aka Morgan, speaks to beraking latest news.

“The song must be taken seriously, also because it has a considerable economic and social importance, it connects human beings in a transversal way, in the family and between generations – underlines Morgan – It is an element, a tool for social edification and a great chance to communicate messages, especially to the younger generations who are attracted to them. The power of this art form is enormous but so far it has been neglected ». And then, he continues, “culture must take control of the fate and potential of this musical form which is the song, in its many genres; and in this sense it is right that a department dedicated to music should be created in the Ministry of Culture, which must not only be the prerogative of entertainment and the market. Music must have its own ‘home’ and the Mic must take responsibility for it, to manage it on a social level, avoiding exploitation for economic and recording purposes. Discography of which, among other things, Italy represents the eighth world market as producers ”, remembers Morgan.

“The Italian discography sector must be completely revolutionized, a sector reform is needed that includes many themes, including the ‘Sanremo Festival’ or talent shows – explains Morgan – We are talking about great economic interests, which have never been held together by a glance that is capable of safeguarding the beauty of music, as is the case with art or the environmental landscape. We must exploit this potential, if we did we would be the richest country in the world! ” A similar theme, for Morgan, “concerns the study of music in schools and conservatories, which need to be supported with adequate investments. And then, it is necessary to restore the masterpieces of Italian song, as is done for a monument, as for example Ivano Fossati personally did with the songs of Giorgio Gaber: but it must be done at an institutional level, because it is a heritage of enormous value, just think of the work of Luigi Tenco or Fabrizio De Andrè ».

Morgan says he is “ready to put all my efforts to reunite many themes concerning music, but which at the moment are frayed and kept separate, re-establishing an institutional competence and role, also to safeguard that cultural product that is the song, both popular or author “.

Morgan also expressed his opinion on the measures announced by the government to contain and prevent the phenomenon of rave parties, the last case being the one organized in the surroundings of Modena. “There are turbid and twisted aspects to rave parties: but the point is not to ban them, arrest the participants and put them in jail; if anything, we must ensure that they are not attractive to young people by proposing better alternative ideas ».

“Obviously, the proposals must not be boring but attractive and daring, with equally interesting music, for a form of ‘competition’ at rave parties which, among other things, also take place in hygienic conditions that are often very precarious, sometimes almost dumps – Morgan observes – And then, the music must be offered with technical levels of quality, with the right decibels and the right harmonics and not with listening to rumbling sounds that dazzle the brain and damage the body. If you spread the sound at the right level, music is a pleasure; if you leave it to chance and shoot a thousand amplifications it is no longer a good experience ». But, Morgan points out, «before banning rave parties, you need to know them, the ways and places in which they are organized, what they offer, the level of the music listened to must be studied well; and offer better alternatives. For example, it is also necessary to make our daily reality more alive, which is not reduced only to the day but also includes the night, which should not be turned off but kept on. Let’s stop with the set times, because the night is part of life and music, like bread, is made right at night … », concludes Morgan.