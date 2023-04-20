Curtain up – the Modern Work Day 2023 celebrates its premiere!

Premieres are always something very special: The actors involved and the visitors feel a mixture of joyful anticipation, excitement and maybe a little bit of frustration, because after all, something completely new is coming onto the big stage for the very first time…

But don’t worry: Seibert Media has not changed its name to an avant-garde theater. Rather, we look forward to launching a new event – ​​the Modern Work Day!

1. Modern Work Day am 15. Juni

On this special day, which we designed as a successor to the Atlassian Enterprise Club and the Google Enterprise Day, one of the mega-topics of the current time is on the agenda: the modern working world of today and tomorrow with all its trends, hypes and changes, which it entails for employees, managers and companies.

So make a note of June 15, 2023, because then the 1st Modern Work Day will open its doors at our headquarters in Wiesbaden! We will also broadcast the morning, which focuses on exciting lectures, via live stream (which you can easily follow on the website without registering). After lunch we start with workshops, sessions and other formats, which are only accessible to our on-site participants.

What awaits you – sneak peek into the program

We are already in the middle of the preparations and can at least tell you a few program highlights:

Keynotes, among others from Jule Jankowskiauthor and podcaster, on the principles of “Good Work” and Lisa GrauPre-Sales Solution Engineer bei Atlassian

A panel discussion with ao Felix MohrManaging Director of desk.ly, Weak BeforeHead of IT Marantec Group, Peter ScheidtLead Consultant at the nexum AG and our colleague Florian SchneiderPortfolio Owner Modern Workplace at Seibert Media

Various sessions and workshops on the topics of New Work, social intranets, modern work tools…

A competition (only for participants on site!)

Opportunities to pester Atlassian and Google experts with questions and exchange ideas

The opportunity to test new hardware yourself and get rid of your questions about the different products (in our exhibitor area)

Just look up seibert.biz/modernworkday over – here you will also find the constantly updated agenda!

Free for Modern Work Day!

And best of all: Your ticket for the Modern Work Day is FREE! Regardless of whether you want to participate on site or can only connect remotely.

If you don’t want to miss the chance for creative sessions, cool people and networking as much as possible and want to take part on site, you should be quick – places are limited. Don’t miss this opportunity to talk to others about current top issues and to get important information and inspiration, because there will of course also be space for that on site. And: You can enjoy the snacks and culinary delights that our smart chefs will serve up on Modern Work Day!

Don’t forget: The entire afternoon program is only accessible to on-site participants – as is the competition. Attractive prizes await: A future-of-work workshop for your team, an exclusive on-site ticket for this year’s Tools4AgileTeams and a Google speaker are waiting for the winners.

Secure your ticket for the premiere now

Well, have you already shoveled June 15 free? Then join us at the premiere of the Modern Work Day and learn more about how modern ways of working will change companies! Secure your ticket now – simply enter your contact details in the ticket shop and you will receive your free admission ticket as a download directly to your smartphone:

We look forward to you!

Further information

All information about the Modern Work Day

Corporate Social Intranet: Linchpin

Modern work tools for effective collaboration: Google Workspace

The future is up: With Seibert Media into the Atlassian Cloud

Review of the Google Enterprise Day 2022

The AEC Modern Workplace 2022 at a glance

How modern cloud software turns hybrid working models into an opportunity