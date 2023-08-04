Revelations by Nicolás Petro threaten Colombia’s financial future

In the midst of the scandal surrounding the case of Nicolás Petro and his statements before the Prosecutor’s Office, various actors in the political and business spheres have expressed their concern about the possible consequences that this may have on the country’s economy.

María Claudia Lacouture, president of Aliadas, called for serenity and to surround the institutions, allowing justice to carry out its work to determine the veracity of the facts.

“Lhe facts are disturbing and worrying for everyone and that creates uncertainty. However, The call is for serenity, to surround the institutions, so that justice can do its job, to establish the reality of all the facts and to responsibly determine who has interfered is what corresponds ”, Lacouture said.

“It is too early to mention the impact on the economy, Colombia has a solid institutionality that must continue to be built and surrounded, there is a competent entity with all the variables to be able to exercise a process that complies with due process and gives guarantees to those who have to give guarantees ”, added.

Similarly, the president of Aliadas explained that: “Although the macroeconomic and microeconomic sectors present stability, We cannot stop losing sight of the needs that are required to continue building because the second semester is going to continue to be a challenging semester and we all have to continue working together”.

For his part, Bruce Mac Master, president of Andi, described the case as a very serious event. For this reason, he called on the institutions to act seriously, firmly, transparently and quickly in clarifying the situation. Because: From now until this situation is clarified, there will be immense anxiety in the country,” emphasized Mac Master.

It is important to note that: “Everything that happens in politics has important effects on the functioning of society (…) I see Colombians worried, wanting there to be clarity and transparency, what is best for Colombia is to be able to identify where we are and where we are going as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, Fabio Arias, president of the CUT, stated that it is a political scandal promoted by those who seek to take advantage of an unfortunate situation.

“The Prosecutor’s Office will try to take advantage of this circumstance to be one of the most open opposition agents in the country”, affirmed Arias

However, Arias hopes that the head of state can prove his innocence. “Of everything that was accused, Petro has come out absolutely impeccably without any responsibility, Petro has always been under fire from the economic powers and the traditional economic political parties, so I hope that he can once again prove his innocence,” assured the president of the CUT.

