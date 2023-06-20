Ethereum Validators May Have to Stake 64X More ETH Than Currently By CoinTelegraph

Ethereum validators may need to stake 64 times as much ETH as they currently do

The core developers of are planning a 64x increase in the minimum amount of Ether (ETH) staked needed to become a validator, passando da 32 ETH a 2048 ETH.

The proposal was made on 15 June by michael Neuder, researcher of the Ethereum Foundation, during the consensus meeting of the core developers of Ethereum. The scholar pointed out that, although the current limit of 32 ETH allows more validators to join the network Ethereum, making it more decentralized, also leads to an inflation of the size of the validator set.

Neuder added that such an increase would help the Ethereum network become more efficient over time. In addition to the proposal to increase the minimum stake of ETH to become validators, Neuder has also called for auto-compounding of rewards.

