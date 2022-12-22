«We are in a particular moment, after the pandemic and the difficult economic and social conditions it has caused, in addition to the traditional pitfalls that exist, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has accentuated the difficulties and has prompted the international community to reformulate the attitudes, attitudes in the use of the armed forces. It only dealt with stabilization, it has gone back to dealing with deterrence, as in the Baltics, in Romania, in Bulgaria and in various parts of the world“. I can only convey to our soldiers “the deep sense of appreciation that I continually receive in the international community for the ability of our soldiers abroad in the missions they carry out, for their ability to understand the territory, their relationship with the populations, for the professionalism and for the great effectiveness of the action”. Thus the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in videoconference with the Coi, for the traditional greetings to the Italian military contingents employed abroad. And again: «I thank the Armed Forces and the Guardia di Finanza very much for the work done in these missions, which contributes to stability and peace but also conveys a reassuring image of Italy, a protagonist, a highly reliable interlocutor in the world. Italy is proud of its Armed Forces and once again expresses its gratitude for what they do, for the action they carry out in Italy and abroad », he added.