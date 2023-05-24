CVC forecasts dry weather accompanied by rain

A trough or a low pressure system in the southwest of the country conditions the climate of the last few days in the geographical valley of the Cauca River.

That is the explanation given by the CVC Hydroclimatology Network, which reported that dry weather accompanied by rains continues in the region.

According to experts in hydrometeorology from the Corporación Ambienta, “a trough in the west of the country and the entry of humidity from the west they condition the state of the regional weather, the potential for rain is high”.

According to the weather forecast, this means that in the Andean region there is a “predominance of dry conditions during the day, at the end of the afternoon and at night there is an increase in cloudiness with rains of different intensity.”

And in the Pacific region, due to this condition there have been isolated moderate rains during the day and of different intensity at night.

While in Cali, in addition to dry conditions during the day, at the end of the afternoon and at night there have been rains of different intensity.

For today

On the other hand, the forecasts for this Wednesday, May 24, indicate that For the Andean region, dry conditions are expected during the day and light rains at night.

In the Pacific region Light to moderate rains are expected today alternated with dry periods during the day and intense at night.

Regarding Cali, this Wednesday dry conditions are expected during the day and light rains isolated at night

