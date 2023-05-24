Home » CVC forecasts dry weather accompanied by rain
News

CVC forecasts dry weather accompanied by rain

by admin
CVC forecasts dry weather accompanied by rain

A trough or a low pressure system in the southwest of the country conditions the climate of the last few days in the geographical valley of the Cauca River.

That is the explanation given by the CVC Hydroclimatology Network, which reported that dry weather accompanied by rains continues in the region.

According to experts in hydrometeorology from the Corporación Ambienta, “a trough in the west of the country and the entry of humidity from the west they condition the state of the regional weather, the potential for rain is high”.

According to the weather forecast, this means that in the Andean region there is a “predominance of dry conditions during the day, at the end of the afternoon and at night there is an increase in cloudiness with rains of different intensity.”

And in the Pacific region, due to this condition there have been isolated moderate rains during the day and of different intensity at night.

While in Cali, in addition to dry conditions during the day, at the end of the afternoon and at night there have been rains of different intensity.

For today

On the other hand, the forecasts for this Wednesday, May 24, indicate that For the Andean region, dry conditions are expected during the day and light rains at night.

In the Pacific region Light to moderate rains are expected today alternated with dry periods during the day and intense at night.

Regarding Cali, this Wednesday dry conditions are expected during the day and light rains isolated at night

See also  A soldier killed and two wounded after fighting with the ELN in Arauca – news

Comments

You may also like

Opposition would have united to face Bukele in...

Mayor of Orocué announced the execution of several...

Ukraine update: Russia extends pre-trial detention by US...

“Football, passion and tragedy, an urgent reflection”: Walter...

UN Rapporteurs arrive in Colombia to see challenges...

Our province launches special investigation and rectification of...

Alpine Club warns against ski area expansion on...

The weight of the law falls on a...

Colombia seeks its second victory in the U-20...

Implementation aid for tax clerk training (BStBK)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy