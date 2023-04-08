With the emblematic figure of a 300% increase in attacks malware compared to 2021, Italy is confirmed as one of the countries most affected by cybercriminals in the world. The data emerges from “Rethinking Tactics: 2022 annual cybersecurity report” (DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT HERE), the report of Trend Micro Research on cyberthreats that have hit over the past year.

Italy fourth country in the world for malware attacks

The study reveals that theItaly is the fourth country in the world and the first in Europe most affected by malware, same positions he also occupied in 2021 and which he therefore confirms for the second year in a row. On the podium Japan, the United States, and India.

The total number of malware intercepted in Italy in 2022 is 246,941,068: in 2021 it had been 62,371,693.

Italy is also the sixth country in the world most affected by macro malwarewith 17,400 attacks (last year they were 6,861), while it is fourth in the standings in Europe, preceded by the Netherlands, France and Germany, for ransomware (globally it is thirteenth).

The report also shows that the threats by email that hit Italy in 2022 were 265,156,190, while the visits to malicious sites they were 13,855,394. The evil sites 332,012 were hosted in Italy and blocked. The number of malicious apps downloaded in 2022 is 72,072, while unique online banking malware intercepted was 8,251.

Vulnerability alert record

Globally, the report logs a record number of vulnerability alerts issued by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (1,706), for the third consecutive year.

The number of critical vulnerabilities has doubled since 2021. All over the world, Trend Micro blocked a total of 146,408,535,569 threats in 2021, up 55% year-over-year. About 80 billion threats have arrived via email.

