Cycling to North Pole in memory of wife who died of cancer – News

He left Messina on July 8 on the saddle of his bicycle with destination the Arctic Circle (North Cape) where he intends to arrive on August 15 after having crossed 10 countries and traveled almost 6,000 kilometres. It is the “journey for life” undertaken by the major of the Guardia di Finanza Gasparino La Rosa, in service at the economic-financial police unit of Catanzaro.





A company commissioned by the officer to honor the untimely death of his young wife, Maria, who died just over a year ago after battling cancer. The initiative is sponsored by the General Command of the Guardia di Finanza and supported by the Italian Foundation for Cancer Research.





The trip, in fact, is proposed as an action of strong awareness and support for cancer research.





“Unfortunately, just over a year ago, an alien and emotionless enemy took away one of the most beautiful things that life had given me, my young and beloved wife,” writes La Rosa on the retedeldono.it web page. through which it is possible to contribute to a fundraiser and follow his journey step by step.





“She – he says – faced the long and exhausting fight head-on, never throwing in the towel and trying each time to get to the next round, even knowing that the match would end with a knockout in favor of the opponent Her most important coach (research) allowed her to stay on her feet as long as possible and, in some rounds, even gave her hope that she could win.





I’m sure she would be delighted if the same coach, with innovative techniques, could give others the hopes of life that she didn’t have.”





Major La Rosa, after traveling throughout the boot, will reach Turin, and then continue to Switzerland, France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway, to finish the race to the North Cape. Today La Rosa is in Tuscany for the stage from Orbetello to Cecina.



