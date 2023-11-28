Home » Cyclist (34) died after being hit by a truck (Wachtebeke)
Cyclist (34) died after being hit by a truck (Wachtebeke)

WACHTEBEKE

A 34-year-old woman from Wachtebeke died in a tragic traffic accident on Walderdonk in Wachtebeke. She was hit by a truck on her bicycle on Tuesday morning.

The Puyenbroeck police zone was called to Walderdonk in Wachtebeke at half past six on Tuesday morning for a serious traffic accident. A 34-year-old woman was riding her bicycle in Groenstraat when something went wrong at the intersection with Walderdonk. She was hit by a truck driving towards the village.

“The woman fell and suffered life-threatening injuries,” police said. “Emergency services arrived on the scene and took her to hospital, but she has since died from her injuries.”

The public prosecutor’s office decided to appoint a traffic expert to investigate the circumstances of the accident. The truck driver’s alcohol and saliva tests were both negative. In the meantime, everything has been released again and traffic can pass again.

