A 35-year-old cyclist died in an accident early on Saturday morning between Villingen and Schwenningen.

At around 12:50 a.m., a 22-year-old driver drove on Schwenninger Straße (L173) from Villingen in the direction of Schwenningen. According to the police, the driver started to overtake another car in the two-lane area on the outskirts of Villingen when a cyclist came towards him in his lane.

The 22-year-old had tried to dodge, according to a report by the Black Forest messenger. However, he could no longer prevent the collision with the 35-year-old cyclist. The cyclist was in the collision deadly injured.

An expert was called to the scene of the accident to clarify the cause of the accident. The Technical Relief Agency illuminated the scene of the accident during the investigation.

The road was closed until 4:45 a.m.