D1 (F): Friends of the world offers the derby of the capital, all the results and classification

D1 (F): Friends of the world offers the derby of the capital, all the results and classification

The women’s D1 peeled this Saturday, July 15, its second day. An opportunity for Friends of the World, the reigning champion to afford the derby of the capital by beating Athleta a goal to nil.

Friends of the World is starting the season with a victory. Indeed for its first outing this afternoon against Athlèta, the Adidogomé club offered Athleta a goal to nil in the derby of the capital. Athlèta thus misses the opportunity to score a second victory in a row. Like last year, Winner Girls is struggling to find each other. The Notsé club recorded a second straight defeat of two to nil at home against US Amou. The match between Tempête FC and Believer FC did not know a winner and ended with a score of one goal everywhere.

In Pool B, the match between Gazelle FC and Asko Feminine did not end. Consequence of a heavy rain that fell on the city of Sokodé. While it was Kara’s club which led one goal to nil after 45 minutes of play. Djabir was held in check by Étoile Féminine 1 goal everywhere. New Star for its part won three goals to nil against Pilotes FC.

Results :

Pool A

Athleta 0 vs 1 Ac Friends of the world

Winner Girls 0 vs 2 US Amou

Storm 1 vs 1 Female Star

Ranking

1-Believer 4 pts+3

2-Ac Friends of the world 3 pts+1

3- Athleta 3 pts+0

4-Us Amou 3 pts+0

5-Storm 2 pts+0

6-Ahé FC 1 pt+0

7-Winner Girls 0 Pt-5

Pool B

Results

Gazelle 0 vs 1 Asko female (Discontinued)

Djabir 1 vs 1 Étoile féminine

Pilotes 0 vs 3 New Star

Ranking

1-Djabir 4 pts +1

2-Women’s 3 pts+3

3-New Star 3 pts +0

4-Star female 2 pts+0

5-Pilots 1 pt-3

6-Gazelle 0 pt-0

