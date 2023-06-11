D2 / J25: Gbikinti fc back in the elite! results and standings of the day

Gbikinti de Bassar obtained his ticket for the first division this Sunday four years after having left it. This after his narrow victory of a goal to nil against Doumbé on the occasion of the 25th day of the second division national football championship.

The D2 shelled its 25th chapter this Sunday. The essential information to remember is the rise of the leader Gbikinti in the elite. Indeed, the lions of Mount Barbar-Bassar had this Sunday, June 11, 2023 an appointment at the municipal stadium of Kara with the talking drums of Mango. On arrival it was the Bassar club that won a goal to nil thanks to an achievement by the home striker, Ouro-Gueze Fichal. This result which therefore allows the proteges of Adjika Komi to be crowned champions of the D2. Ifodjé gave himself hope for the climb by defeating Kotoko 2 goals to 1. Étoile Filante for his part pinned Koroki 1 goal to 0.

The results :

CDF Haknour 3-1 Arabia

Foadan 2-1 Agaza

Gbikinti 1-0 Doumbé

Agouwa 0-0 Foukpa

Kotoko 1-2 Ifodjé

JCA 1-1 Maranatha

Étoile Filante 1-0 Koroki

Ranking

1-Gbikinti 49 pts+12

2-Doumbé 46 pts+10

3-Ifodjè 44 pts +11

4-CDF Haknour 41pts+15

5-Maranatha 39 points+12

6-Agaza 39 points+7

7-Shooting Star 36 pts+4

8-Arabia 34 pts+4

9-Croqui 33pts-3

10-JCA 32 pts-1 (-1match)

11- Foadan 28 pts -6

12-Agouwa 26 pts-11

13-Foukpa 24 pts-24

14-Kotoko 7 pts-30

Ranking of scorers

1-Sena Houssin 12 goals (Ifodje)

2-Fichéal Ouro-Gueze 12 buts (Gbikinti)

3- Deputyou Kpekpassi Same 11 buts (Maranatha)

4-Yao Jules Aziamalé 10 buts (CDF Haknour)

5- Moussa Kamaroudine 9 goals (Doumbé)