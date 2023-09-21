Dali Prefecture Launches National Science Popularization Day Activities for 2023

Dali Prefecture’s 2023 National Science Popularization Day activities were officially launched in a grand ceremony held in Midu on September 18. The event, hosted by 17 state-level relevant units including the State Science and Technology Association and the Propaganda Department of the State Party Committee, aimed to promote scientific literacy and self-reliance in science and technology.

The launching ceremony was attended by Luo Dingsheng, deputy dean of the School of Intelligence at Peking University, as well as heads of relevant departments at the state and county levels. Leaders of Midu County and relevant departments also participated in the event.

During the ceremony, the leaders of Midu County expressed their commitment to implementing the central government’s arrangements for science popularization. They emphasized the importance of learning from successful experiences and practices of other counties and cities in order to strengthen the county’s science popularization work. The goal is to elevate the construction of science popularization talent team and propel the county’s efforts to new heights.

The State Association for Science and Technology leaders also announced the designation of Midu County as the “2023-2027 Provincial Science Popularization Demonstration County.”

The “National Science Popularization Day” is an annual large-scale event held across the country to promote science popularization. This year’s theme is “improving the scientific literacy of the people and promoting self-reliance and self-reliance in science and technology.” The event aims to showcase the achievements and practices of scientific and technological innovation in the new era, inspire scientific dreams, and enhance the overall scientific quality of the population.

Following the ceremony, various science popularization activities were held, including science lantern performances, centralized science popularization propaganda, science and technology volunteer services, and science popularization caravans entering the community. These activities aimed to engage the masses and create a strong popular science atmosphere.

The launch of Dali Prefecture’s National Science Popularization Day signifies the dedication of both the central and local governments to promoting science popularization and enhancing scientific literacy among the population. Through these efforts, it is hoped that scientific innovation and education will play a crucial role in driving the rejuvenation and development of the country.

