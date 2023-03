A serious accident occurred on Saturday afternoon at around 2:25 p.m. on the Neckar Valley Cycle Path between Kirchentellinsfurt and Tübingen. According to the police, a man had driven towards Tübingen with his two six- and eight-year-old children. The six-year-old lost his balance and ended up on the opposite bike path. He collided with a 65-year-old racing cyclist and both fell. A behind…