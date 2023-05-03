Home » dangers of falling markets but also opportunities at FinanciaLounge
News

dangers of falling markets but also opportunities at FinanciaLounge

by admin
dangers of falling markets but also opportunities at FinanciaLounge
© Reuters. Neuberger Berman: dangers of falling markets but also opportunities

In CIO Weekly Outlook, Erik L. Knutzen, CFA, CAIA, Chief Investment Officer—Multi-Asset Class Advises Cautious Approach on Equities as Cash and Short-Term Bonds Can Pay Off

The roof of the US debt and banking tensions are just two of the many obstacles that risk causing the markets to slide. But for investors, the opportunity cost of maintaining a cautious and prudent approach is minimal. Neuberger Berman in the IOC Weekly Outlook signed by Erik L. Knutzen, CFA, CAIA, Chief Investment Officer—Multi-Asset Class with the headline “Fall Hazards,” recalls warning since February not to overlook the issue of the federal debt ceiling, an issue now just as important as the inflation outlook and interest rates. In recent weeks, in fact, it has become one of the main fears, even if it represents only one of many potentials “fall hazards” of the moment.

VOLATILITY AT A MINIMUM BUT BETTER A CAREFUL APPROACH

Despite the media headlines, these concerns don’t seem to be reflected in the stock markets, close to the highs of the year while the volatility index is close to lows. According to Neuberger expert Berman, when risks accumulate but markets seem to ignore them, it is advisable to adopt a cautious approach towards riskier asset classes, especially in the event that high yields on cash and bonds in the short term, they may pay off investors’ “patience”. The nervousness is fueled by the fact that the US tax revenue is slower than expectedand the alarm about the debt ceiling grows…

See also  Embankment fire impedes trains on the Dresden-Leipzig railway line

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

You may also like

Bad weather: citizens canoeing between houses in Faenza...

New copper areas discovered in Alto Neguá

The adorable video of a tiger cub turned...

The director Alessandro D’Alatri – Campania has died

Comfacasanare will invest more than $9 billion in...

Russia claims to have foiled Ukraine’s drone attack...

The importance of our mental health

Evacuation from Kherson – Free evacuation buses were...

Adidas, the ‘Ye case’ is not closed yet....

Officials of La Placita on the Festivalón

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy