Daniel Quintero made peace with Los del Sur and there will be an audience in Atanasio

Mayor Daniel Quintero puts on the Nacional shirt and criticism rains down on him

After his trip to Guatemala, the president arrived this Wednesday, April 19, in Bogotá. There he had a meeting with different media who approached him upon his arrival, before starting the press conference, he put on the Atlético Nacional shirt, which aroused several comments about it.

The mayor of Medellín referred to what happened at the Atanasio Girardot on date 14 of the Betplay League. After his harsh pronouncements against the directors of Atlético Nacional, the act of putting on the team’s shirt has drawn the attention of many who have spoken out about it.

“Football generates passions, therefore, the first thing I ask both the bar and the Nacional directives (and in that I support myself in the Ardila Lule organization), please calm down. We are going to make this sport come back to the city of Medellin”, said the president regarding the conflict generated by the excesses in the paisa stadium.

Quintero also stressed that he suspended his trip to Mexico to personally attend to what happened with this problem that involves Colombian soccer and his city. He will seek to reach an agreement with the club and the popular bar ‘Los del Sur’.

