  • Joe Tidy
Denmark’s public broadcaster is advising employees not to use TikTok on work phones due to safety concerns.

The Danish broadcaster (DR) said it made the decision following a security review and warning from the Danish Center for Cyber ​​Security.

Journalists who need to use the app for data-gathering must now apply for permission to use a dedicated device that employees call a “TikTok phone.”

The Danish Broadcasting Corporation is the first news organization to issue such guidance.

