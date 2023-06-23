Home » Danube island closed! – Organizers: “Please don’t come to the festival anymore”
News

Danube island closed! – Organizers: “Please don’t come to the festival anymore”

by admin
Danube island closed! – Organizers: “Please don’t come to the festival anymore”

Comments

Dear reader,

the comment function will be available to you again as usual from 6 a.m.

Best regards
the krone.at team

User contributions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the operator/editor or Krone Multimedia (KMM). In this sense, the editors/operators distance themselves from the content of this discussion forum. In particular, KMM reserves the right to violate applicable law, morality or Netiquette to delete contradictory posts or posts that are contrary to the reputation of KMM, to claim compensation for damages in this regard from the user concerned, to use the user data for the purposes of legal prosecution and to report posts relevant to criminal law (see also AGB).

See also  The Repubblica app is renewed for you

You may also like

The secret of the emperor’s pheasant in the...

Henry Mosquera doubled in Brazil

The Dragon Boat Festival holiday meets the “quasi-summer”...

How Germany loses its groundwater

Cell phones that run out of WhatsApp in...

After the threats of Wagner’s leader… tightening security...

On Saturday partly sunny, partly cloudy, rain possible...

18 years in prison for a subject who...

CDU plans tax revolution – who would benefit...

[속보] Russia Orders Arrest of Chief Wagner… “Armed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy