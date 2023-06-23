Home » How do I become a CEO? Job experts about studies, career, characteristics
Business

How do I become a CEO? Job experts about studies, career, characteristics

by admin
How do I become a CEO? Job experts about studies, career, characteristics

It’s me, the boss: CEO as a career goal – coaches and job experts say it’s definitely something you can work towards. Getty Images

For years and by a wide margin, the most wanted job on Watchado has been: CEO. On the vocational training platform, where people talk about their everyday work in a certain profession in short videos, most visitors want to know what it’s like to be a boss. “According to Analytics, we have 10,000 hits on ‘How do I become CEO’ every month,” says Jubin Honarfar, founder of Whatchado from Vienna. The second place then followed with 20 percent fewer hits per month.

Bosses who have their say on Watchado are corporate bosses like Thomas Nonn, board member of the Rewe Group, who says that as a boss he doesn’t have a typical working day. But founders like Charles Bahr also report here that having fun at work is key for him. Or Frank Thelen, who says that for him the coolest thing about being a boss is “being able to build beautiful software with brilliant people”. And, of course, viewers learn about the expected or surprising ways in which these different CEOs got into their executive chairs.

I-AG CEOs

“The easiest way to become a CEO is definitely: start your own company,” says Honarfar, who has done just that himself. Basically, everyone who works independently is a CEO. Whether alone or with one, two or three employees. However, whether you are good as a CEO is another question. “And anyway: What is more important – being able to lead or making the most profits?” asks Honarfar.

You may also like

Salento, Lido Ficò among the Italian excellences of...

Turkish lira plunges to record low after rate...

Eurozone, economic activity stops in June – FinanzaOnline

Who Was the Billionaire on Board the Titanic...

The foundries stem the crisis but the energy...

Travel hack: This is how you save hundreds...

Resolution 42 dated 12/06/2023 – Proposal to appoint...

I voted for more than 100 positions and...

Safilo, licensing agreement with Jimmy Choo will not...

In the middle of the holiday season: travel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy