How do I become a CEO? Job experts about studies, career, characteristics

It's me, the boss: CEO as a career goal – coaches and job experts say it's definitely something you can work towards.

For years and by a wide margin, the most wanted job on Watchado has been: CEO. On the vocational training platform, where people talk about their everyday work in a certain profession in short videos, most visitors want to know what it’s like to be a boss. “According to Analytics, we have 10,000 hits on ‘How do I become CEO’ every month,” says Jubin Honarfar, founder of Whatchado from Vienna. The second place then followed with 20 percent fewer hits per month.

Bosses who have their say on Watchado are corporate bosses like Thomas Nonn, board member of the Rewe Group, who says that as a boss he doesn’t have a typical working day. But founders like Charles Bahr also report here that having fun at work is key for him. Or Frank Thelen, who says that for him the coolest thing about being a boss is “being able to build beautiful software with brilliant people”. And, of course, viewers learn about the expected or surprising ways in which these different CEOs got into their executive chairs.

I-AG CEOs

“The easiest way to become a CEO is definitely: start your own company,” says Honarfar, who has done just that himself. Basically, everyone who works independently is a CEO. Whether alone or with one, two or three employees. However, whether you are good as a CEO is another question. “And anyway: What is more important – being able to lead or making the most profits?” asks Honarfar.