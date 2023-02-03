The lifeless body of a person with a gunshot wound to the head was discovered by the Metropolitan Police of Cali in the hold of a taxi vehicle traveling south of the city.

After noticing the police control, the driver of the car in question tried to flee, but was captured by members of the police institution.

The commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, General Daniel Gualdrón, detailed this operation that, jointly with the taxi drivers’ security front, was carried out by police officers.

“The policemen go after the driver and capture him. And upon returning and inspecting the vehicle that had been abandoned, they found the abandoned body of a person who had a gunshot wound to the head and three stab wounds. These attacks, apparently, were provoked with a traumatic weapon. That is why we are trying to establish what he did, where the crime happened,” explained the uniformed man.

Gualdrón also assured that they have already found the owner of the vehicle to carry out the traceability process that allows more details about the homicide to be given.

