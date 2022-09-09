China Quality News Network News With the Mid-Autumn Festival approaching, a wide variety of moon cake products have appeared on the market. In order to prevent “problem” moon cakes and “high-priced” moon cakes from entering the market, the law enforcement officers of the Daxing’anling Regional Market Supervision Bureau carried out special inspections on the moon cake market to ensure that people can eat moon cakes with confidence.

Strengthen the supervision of production links and strictly control the source

Law enforcement officers check the production environment, sanitation conditions, raw and auxiliary materials purchase records, production process control, implementation of product factory inspection, product labeling, etc. At the same time, check whether there is an illegal use of food additives beyond the scope and dosage, and whether it is illegal to use food that exceeds the shelf life and recycling to produce moon cakes.

Strengthen the inspection of the sales link and strictly control the circulation

As the festival approaches, the dazzling array of mooncakes in supermarkets has also been placed in the “C position”, and many merchants have also launched promotional activities to attract consumers. Law enforcement officers focused on large supermarkets and focused on checking moon cake labels, whether the purchase and sales accounts were standardized, the qualifications of business units, and whether personnel health certificates were complete. For the bulk moon cakes that are more popular among the middle-aged and the elderly, law enforcement officers carefully checked the shelf life and production license number to prevent moon cakes with insufficient qualifications from mixing into supermarkets and causing food safety hazards. At the same time, we urge merchants to strictly control the purchase channels to prevent the entry of three non-productive products into the market.

Pay attention to price publicity, guide and strictly control consumption

For the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day and other important festivals, the bureau will issue diversified consumption reminders through online and offline channels. From the purchase, price, storage to consumption of moon cakes, detailed publicity and explanations were carried out to guide consumers to consume rationally, store them correctly, and eat them in a timely manner, so as to ensure their own food safety. During the inspection process, law enforcement officers popularized food safety related knowledge to moon cake production and operation units, urging them to take epidemic prevention and control measures and make relevant records while ensuring food safety. Issue the “Reminder and Warning Letter of Curbing “High Prices” Mooncakes to Standardize the Price Order of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Market, requiring merchants to conscientiously implement the clear price tagging system, and effectively ensure that the price tag is complete, the content of the price tag is true and clear, the handwriting is clear, and the goods tag is aligned, and strengthen legal operations. and a sense of honesty and trustworthiness.

The bureau ordered rectification of problems such as incomplete and untimely purchase inspection records of individual food producers and operators, and irregular price tags found during the inspection. Up to now, no “sky-high” moon cake phenomenon has been found. (Contributed by: Daxinganling Regional Market Supervision Bureau)