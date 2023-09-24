Dazzling Digital People Join Wang Shun in Lighting the Torch at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games

The highly anticipated 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games officially kicked off on September 10th with a spectacular opening ceremony. As athletes from across Asia gather to compete in various sports, the spotlight was on swimming champion Wang Shun as he took on the honor of lighting the Games’ torch.

However, this year’s ceremony presented a unique twist, as “Digital People” accompanied Wang Shun step by step throughout the process. These digital avatars mimicked his movements and actions, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle for the audience.

The use of digital technology has become increasingly prevalent in recent years, and the Hangzhou Asian Games organizers have embraced this trend by incorporating “Digital People” into the opening ceremony. These virtual beings not only added a futuristic touch to the event but also represented the rapid advancements in technology that China has achieved.

The concept of “Digital People” involves creating lifelike digital avatars that can perform various actions and interact with the real world. These avatars are programmed to mimic human movements and behaviors accurately, making them appear almost indistinguishable from real individuals.

During the torch-lighting ceremony, a digital avatar of Wang Shun walked hand in hand with the real athlete towards the cauldron. With each step, the virtual figure perfectly replicated the swimmer’s gestures, creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle.

As the digital Wang Shun approached the cauldron, he confidently raised the torch high above his head. At that moment, the real Wang Shun pressed the ignition button, sparking a massive burst of flames that engulfed the torch and ignited the Games’ flame.

The audience watched in awe as the digital avatar and the real Wang Shun synchronized their actions flawlessly. This groundbreaking use of technology not only captivated those present at the ceremony but also showcased China‘s prowess in the digital realm to the world.

The integration of “Digital People” in the opening ceremony signifies the ever-evolving relationship between humans and technology. It also serves as a testament to China‘s commitment to innovation and its determination to push the boundaries of what is possible.

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games will continue to demonstrate China‘s capabilities in organizing and hosting large-scale sporting events. With a range of sports and competitions lined up, athletes from across Asia will showcase their skills and compete for glory.

As the Games progress, the use of digital technology is expected to play a more prominent role, creating an immersive and unforgettable experience for both the athletes and the spectators.

In conclusion, the presence of “Digital People” alongside Wang Shun during the lighting of the torch at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony represents a remarkable fusion of technology and sportsmanship. Through this innovative use of digital avatars, China has once again proved itself as a frontrunner in the digital world and set the stage for an unforgettable Games.

