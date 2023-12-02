De Laurentiis, ‘we are about to sign the contract with Osimhen’ – News

“On Osimhen we are about to sign the contract which has been pending since this summer.” This was announced by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis during the “Campania Felix” award.





The negotiation between the president of the Italian club and Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda has been going on since his retirement this summer and had not yet led to a definitive agreement for the renewal of the 24-year-old Nigerian’s contract with Napoli which expires in June 2025. Now De Laurentiis announces that he has reached an agreement for the renewal of the attacker: a clear increase in salary is expected, currently 4.5 million per year.



