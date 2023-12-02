Home » De Laurentiis, ‘we are about to sign the contract with Osimhen’ – News
News

De Laurentiis, ‘we are about to sign the contract with Osimhen’ – News

by admin
De Laurentiis, ‘we are about to sign the contract with Osimhen’ – News

“On Osimhen we are about to sign the contract which has been pending since this summer.” This was announced by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis during the “Campania Felix” award.


The negotiation between the president of the Italian club and Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda has been going on since his retirement this summer and had not yet led to a definitive agreement for the renewal of the 24-year-old Nigerian’s contract with Napoli which expires in June 2025. Now De Laurentiis announces that he has reached an agreement for the renewal of the attacker: a clear increase in salary is expected, currently 4.5 million per year.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Belluno municipal elections, all preferences and 32 elected in the municipal council

You may also like

Easter Island: Age determination of wooden plaque indicates...

ℹ Discover Exactly What Time is it in...

Men with a higher job placement rate vs...

Highlights of today’s Two Sessions: Many ministers will...

Space debris over NRW – Much ado about...

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is found...

Jury in trial against former president of Honduras...

Governor of Casanare and mayors insisted to the...

The Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of...

Creator of “Dragon Ball” dies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy