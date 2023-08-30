DEA Removes Notorious Mexican Drug Traffickers from Most Wanted List

DEA Removes Notorious Drug Lords from Most Wanted List

August 29, [Year] – In a surprising turn of events, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced on Tuesday that three notorious Mexican drug traffickers have been removed from their Most Wanted Fugitives list. Ismael “Mayo” Zambada, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “Mencho,” and Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, alias “Alfredillo,” are no longer considered some of the most wanted criminals by the Administration for Drug Control.

The DEA regularly updates its “black list,” which features Mexican drug lords affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Nueva Generación, two of the most powerful drug trafficking organizations in Mexico.

Ismael “Mayo” Zambada, long considered a major figure within the Sinaloa Cartel, had a staggering $15 million reward placed on his head earlier this year. However, the US authorities have apparently shifted their focus elsewhere, removing him from the list. It is unclear what prompted this change in priorities.

The internal war within the Sinaloa criminal organization intensified in 2019 when Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the notorious drug lord and former leader of the cartel, was sentenced to life imprisonment in a New York court. This led to increased pressure on remaining leaders and a surge in operations targeting their capture.

Among those affected is Jesús Alfredo Guzmán, son of El Chapo and one of the main leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel. He has been removed from the DEA’s most wanted list, leaving his brother, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, as the sole family member still featured. The Joe Biden administration has set a $10 million reward for the capture of Archivaldo, slated to expire in 2023.

The removal of these high-profile drug lords from the DEA’s list raises questions about the agency’s ongoing strategy. While it is unclear why these individuals have been deemed less of a priority, it suggests a potential shift in focus towards other key players in the drug trade.

The DEA’s decision comes amid ongoing efforts to combat Mexico’s powerful drug cartels, which continue to pose a significant challenge to both US and Mexican authorities. The Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Nueva Generación are responsible for trafficking vast amounts of drugs into the United States, fueling violence and instability in both nations.

Authorities from both countries will now be closely monitoring for any potential repercussions following the removal of these high-profile figures from the DEA’s list. It remains to be seen how this development will impact the ongoing efforts to dismantle Mexico’s powerful drug cartels and disrupt their illicit operations.

