Dead girl after a fall from the terrace, ex-boyfriend under investigation – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOSA, APRIL 26 – Nicola Tanda, the 25-year-old from Bosa, who was present on the night between Sunday and Monday when his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Giada Calanchini from Rome, fell from the third floor of the house is being investigated for inciting suicide in the center of Oristano, in via Del Ginnasio, where the two had returned on the evening of April 23 after spending an evening in the company of other friends. The girl died after 12 hours of agony at the San Francesco di Nuoro hospital.



An act required by the Oristano prosecutor’s office and which allows a series of technical investigations such as the findings on the boy’s property now under seizure, on the young people’s mobile phones and also in view of the autopsy on the 22-year-old’s body which will be performed tomorrow morning at San Martino di Oristano hospital by the anatomopathologist Roberto Demontis. An examination that will be able to ascertain whether the injuries sustained by the girl in the fall from a height of about ten meters are compatible with suicide, a hypothesis that is increasingly taking shape after the first investigations by the investigators. “I have no doubts about that boy – Giada Calanchini’s father told Il Messaggero a few days ago – I know for sure that he is suffering as much and as I am the father. It was a blatant gesture on the part of my daughter who Maybe she didn’t really want to go that far, I think things got out of hand.”



According to the reconstruction of the carabinieri of the Macomer Company, Giada had spent the evening together with her ex-boyfriend and other friends at the Bosa Beer Festival, then the two ex-boyfriends returned to his house in via Del Ginnasio, in the historic center of the town on the river Temo. Here probably Giada, who had moved to Sardinia a few years ago for love of the boy, she was hoping for a recomposition of the relationship of which she would not have accepted the end. But things didn’t go the right way and at that point she would have climbed onto the terrace and she would have thrown herself into the void under the eyes of her ex-boyfriend.



The attempt of the 25-year-old who would have tried in every way to save her life by pulling her backwards was in vain. (HANDLE).

