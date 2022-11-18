Eventually they decided to play. Sunday Mogliano and Feltre will face each other on Sunday in the Serie B rugby championship match. A choice pondered for a long time and with which Rugby Feltre will honor the memory of Salvatore Stefani, the young prop who died in the accident that took place late on Wednesday morning near Quero, along the Sr 348 Feltrina.



November 16, 2022

A concerted choice between management and teammates, who had the last word because they were the ones to suffer the hardest blow. It will be played against Mogliano, the team from the city of origin of the twenty-year-old prop, the city that was as shaken by the news as Feltre because all the rest of his family lives there.

Salvatore Stefani “Totò”, the Rugby Feltre prop who died in the accident in Quero

There will be eighty special minutes, in which Salvatore’s teammates will throw all their energy into remembering their friend and teammate, even if the competitive result will be at the bottom of the priorities.