In Pertegada at the Da Poianella bar the aperitif is made by candlelight. An idea that these days, as well as being original and intriguing for those who frequent the club, proves to be a valid option to deal with the problem of expensive bills. The owner, Franco Poianella, started almost by chance, with this initiative, and is receiving a lot of appreciation (Petrussi video productions).
01:22
See also When Chen Anming participated in the group discussion of the Taishan and Heshan delegations at the 14th Party Congress of the city, he asked to focus on the target and go all out to accelerate the construction of a new pattern of high-quality development_Government Affairs_Jiangmen Municipal People's Government Portal