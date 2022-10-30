Home News Dear bills, in Pertegada the aperitif is made by candlelight
News

Dear bills, in Pertegada the aperitif is made by candlelight

by admin
Dear bills, in Pertegada the aperitif is made by candlelight

In Pertegada at the Da Poianella bar the aperitif is made by candlelight. An idea that these days, as well as being original and intriguing for those who frequent the club, proves to be a valid option to deal with the problem of expensive bills. The owner, Franco Poianella, started almost by chance, with this initiative, and is receiving a lot of appreciation (Petrussi video productions).

01:22

See also  When Chen Anming participated in the group discussion of the Taishan and Heshan delegations at the 14th Party Congress of the city, he asked to focus on the target and go all out to accelerate the construction of a new pattern of high-quality development_Government Affairs_Jiangmen Municipal People's Government Portal

You may also like

Nearly 90% of the autumn grain harvest is...

Drills, renewables and nuclear power: the government’s moves...

Typhoon “Niger” entered the South China Sea, North...

Conference of Bettazzi in Ivrea, between Giorgia Meloni...

Is there a match for Sun Yingsha tonight?...

“Violence and humiliation to keep us from being...

Fujian’s daily increase in the number of local...

The gang of fixtures in two houses: the...

All officers and soldiers earnestly study President Xi’s...

Belluno, shops in crisis, Ascom: “Municipal taxes in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy