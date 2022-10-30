In group B, the top six in the standings all bring home the three points. Important success for the Recanatese who overcomes Alexandria 1-0 exiting the playout area for the first time

They all run to the top, on Saturday dedicated to group B. The couple formed by Entella and Gubbio, both winners away from home, remain in the lead. Domination in Olbia (3-1) for the Umbrians of Piero Braglia, who thus puts at risk the bench of Roberto Occhiuzzi, his deputy in the years lived together with Cosenza: it all happens in the first half with the brace of Arena (first goal on a free kick ) and Spina’s trio, unnecessarily shortens Contini.

It is the goal in the final of the always decisive (and substitute) Faggioli, however, to give Entella the fifth consecutive victory on the field of a Fiorenzuola who remedies the third knockout in a row. One point behind the two leaders is Reggiana, who does not struggle with Mapei by spreading Vis Pesaro 3-0 with Guiebre and a brace from Montalto (in the first half, a penalty saved by Farroni from Lanini). Same result, but away, for Cesena that seems very well launched (seven useful results and four victories in series) and passes to Montevarchi with the signatures of Udoh, Corazza and Calderoni. The third 3-0 of the day is the one that Siena – which hadn’t won for a while – trimmed the last of the class at San Donato Tavarnelle: a former brace for Disanto, Belloni closed on a free kick. At 18, along with Siena, there is Carrarese who passes with merit to Rimini (1-0) thanks to D’Ambrosio’s second consecutive goal. See also Champions League - Haaland doubles Mahrez's pass and Manchester City 5-0 home victory jqknews

the others — Ancona starts again, overcoming Lucchese (2-1) in comeback, finding in the final the second consecutive success at Del Conero: Tuscan Rossoneri ahead from the spot with Bianchimano, but in the second half Simonetti and Spagnoli overturn it with the sixth goal in the league. First win of the season at home for Pontedera, who thanks to a Nicastro header in the recovery (1-0) stops Torres’ positive streak that lasted for eight rounds. Salvation shot by Imolese in Fermo (2-1), a former joy for coach Mauro Antonioli: one-two in the first half by Zanini and his son Matias Fonseca, Fermana’s third consecutive goal by Fischnaller is not enough . In an intense afternoon for the Imolese, there was also the announcement of the change of ownership with the sale of the club to Giuseppe Deni (current president of Akragas (Sicilian excellence) with full management powers entrusted to the dg Luigi Conte. The Recanatese smiles, who for the first time puts her nose above the playout area by winning in Alessandria (1-0) with the flash of Sbaffo. Even the Piedmontese club could change ownership soon, if the compromise signed by the patron Di Masi with an as yet unknown buyer should be successful.

