Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 29 (Reporter Yu Wenjing) According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on the 29th, nearly 90% of autumn grains are currently harvested. This year’s grain production is stable and improving. Summer grains and early rice have been received in abundance, and grain harvests throughout the year are expected to be bumper.

The reporter learned from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs that this year’s summer grain output is 294.8 billion catties, an increase of 2.87 billion catties over the previous year, and the early rice output is 56.25 billion catties, an increase of 210 million catties over the previous year. The autumn grain is expected to have another bumper harvest. This year, the Northeast, Huanghuaihai, and Northwest regions have a good match between light, temperature and water, and the growth of autumn crops is the best in recent years. The impact of high temperature and drought in the south is generally limited.

It is understood that my country’s soybean oil plant expansion has achieved remarkable results this year. The national soybean and oilseed production capacity improvement project has been launched, the scale of grain and soybean rotation has been expanded, and the soybean and corn belt compound planting has exceeded 15 million mu, and the soybean area has increased by a lot. The area, unit yield and total output of rapeseed harvested in summer have achieved “three increases”, and other oil crops such as peanuts and oil sunflowers have shown a stable production trend. The autumn and winter plantings are progressing smoothly. At present, 80% of winter wheat and 70% of winter rapeseed are sown.

While the production of grain and oil products is stable, the supply of meat, eggs, milk, fruit, vegetables and fish has grown steadily. In the first three quarters, pork production was 41.5 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 5.9%. At the end of September, there were 443.94 million live pigs, a year-on-year increase of 1.4%. Among them, there are 43.62 million breeding sows in the country, which has increased for 5 consecutive months. The production capacity is at a reasonable level, and the market supply is guaranteed in the later period. At the end of September, the national vegetable field area was 94.98 million mu, an increase of 1.5 million mu year-on-year. Fruits have entered the season of concentrated marketing, with stable yields and rich varieties, and the quality and safety of agricultural products has steadily improved.

(Yu Wenjing)

