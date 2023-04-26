Home » Debut with victory for Risaralda U-15
News

Debut with victory for Risaralda U-15

by admin
Debut with victory for Risaralda U-15

Soccer | The departmental team defeated Chocó 4-3 at the start of the zonal semifinal

Julian Andres Santa

In Ibagué, the zonal semifinal of Difútbol began yesterday, where the teams classified for this final phase of the Under-15 category meet. There the Risaralda team, led by technical director Iván Darío Ramírez, started on the right foot after having added their first three points, defeating their counterpart from Chocó 4-3, in a great match with many emotions and good goals.

The Risaraldenses formed the goal with Brenny Ángel; in the defensive zone with Lucas Herrera, Carlos Vega, Luis Arango and Sebastián Ocampo; in midfield with Camilo Rivera, Juan Camilo Osorio and Iván Ramírez and in the attack front with Tomás Pérez, Edison Mosquera and Mateo Henao.

Iván Darío Ramírez (background of the photo), technical director of the Risaralda U-15 team.

HIS CONCEPT OF VICTORY

Regarding the 4-3 victory against the Chocoans, this was what coach Ramírez said: “We face a tough rival like Chocó, a team that is also very motivated in this second phase. The debut cost us a bit, it is always difficult from the mental state and mood, some players in individual situations that compromised us on the scoreboard but the important thing is that we added three points, that we have the opportunity to take stock, modifications if necessary necessary, with three points in the pocket”.

Risaralda’s goals in the 4-3 victory against Chocó were converted by players Tomás Pérez, Juan Camilo Osorio and Edison Mosquera.

SCHEDULE OF THE RISARALDA SELECTION

Date 2. Today

10:30 a.m. Caldas vs. Risaralda

Date 3. Thursday

10:30 am Atlantic vs Risaralda

Date 4. Friday

3:30 p.m. Tolima vs. Risaralda

Date 5. Sunday

1:30 p.m. Putumayo vs. Risaralda

See also  The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting chaired by Zhang Qingwei - News - Hunan Online

You may also like

In Prato Don Coluccia, the “courage priest” who...

Paco Moncayo and Wagner Bravo join the Government...

Delivering beehives and apiaries, Casanare Governorate supports 80...

The Ministry of Water Resources conveyed the spirit...

The administrator replaces the gate lock without handing...

Pastaza Police apply ‘Rayo Internandino’ operations

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, April 28,...

10 low-cost ideas — idealista/news

On May 14 Vicko will assume the Mayor’s...

Gustavo Petro issued a harsh warning to César...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy