Debut with victory for Risaralda U-15

Soccer | The departmental team defeated Chocó 4-3 at the start of the zonal semifinal

Julian Andres Santa

In Ibagué, the zonal semifinal of Difútbol began yesterday, where the teams classified for this final phase of the Under-15 category meet. There the Risaralda team, led by technical director Iván Darío Ramírez, started on the right foot after having added their first three points, defeating their counterpart from Chocó 4-3, in a great match with many emotions and good goals.

The Risaraldenses formed the goal with Brenny Ángel; in the defensive zone with Lucas Herrera, Carlos Vega, Luis Arango and Sebastián Ocampo; in midfield with Camilo Rivera, Juan Camilo Osorio and Iván Ramírez and in the attack front with Tomás Pérez, Edison Mosquera and Mateo Henao.

HIS CONCEPT OF VICTORY

Regarding the 4-3 victory against the Chocoans, this was what coach Ramírez said: “We face a tough rival like Chocó, a team that is also very motivated in this second phase. The debut cost us a bit, it is always difficult from the mental state and mood, some players in individual situations that compromised us on the scoreboard but the important thing is that we added three points, that we have the opportunity to take stock, modifications if necessary necessary, with three points in the pocket”.

Risaralda’s goals in the 4-3 victory against Chocó were converted by players Tomás Pérez, Juan Camilo Osorio and Edison Mosquera.

SCHEDULE OF THE RISARALDA SELECTION

Date 2. Today

10:30 a.m. Caldas vs. Risaralda

Date 3. Thursday

10:30 am Atlantic vs Risaralda

Date 4. Friday

3:30 p.m. Tolima vs. Risaralda

Date 5. Sunday

1:30 p.m. Putumayo vs. Risaralda