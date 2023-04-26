Naples Salernitana postponed? Casini: ‘If there are security problems, we will adapt’

The celebrations for the scudetto of Napoli were at the center of a meeting in the Prefecture which involved i heads of institutions and President De Laurentiis, connected from Los Angeleswill return to Italy on the 28th. In addition to the measures to be taken on the occasion of the conquest of the third scudetto, when more than a million people will descend on the streets and squares of the city, the prefect will also moving the Napoli match from Saturday to Sunday for reasons of public order. To have the arithmetical certainty of the Scudetto, it should be remembered, the Napoli will have to beat Salernitana and hope that Lazio don’t do the same with Inter in Milan. Moving the Maradona match from Saturday to Sunday is a hypothesis that the club would not disdain, but which at the same time bumps into the Lega Calcio calendar. Another one the proposal leaked by the summit would be the postponement of the two Napoli-Salerno and Inter-Lazio matches to 3pm on Sunday. A contemporaneity that would concentrate the work of the police forces only on Sunday.