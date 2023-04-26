Naples Salernitana postponed? Casini: ‘If there are security problems, we will adapt’

The celebrations for the scudetto of Napoli were at the center of a meeting in the Prefecture which involved i heads of institutions and President De Laurentiis, connected from Los Angeleswill return to Italy on the 28th. In addition to the measures to be taken on the occasion of the conquest of the third scudetto, when more than a million people will descend on the streets and squares of the city, the prefect will also moving the Napoli match from Saturday to Sunday for reasons of public order. To have the arithmetical certainty of the Scudetto, it should be remembered, the Napoli will have to beat Salernitana and hope that Lazio don’t do the same with Inter in Milan. Moving the Maradona match from Saturday to Sunday is a hypothesis that the club would not disdain, but which at the same time bumps into the Lega Calcio calendar. Another one the proposal leaked by the summit would be the postponement of the two Napoli-Salerno and Inter-Lazio matches to 3pm on Sunday. A contemporaneity that would concentrate the work of the police forces only on Sunday.
Casini: “Movement of Naples-Salernitana? We will adapt”
The “conditio sine qua non” for the move, however, remains security. In this sense, the president of the Casini Leaguein contact with the national observatory on sporting events of the interior ministry, declaring that the Lega will adapt to the decisions taken if there are precisely reasons of public order. An evaluation still in progress by the institutions. The final decision will be taken at the next meeting in the prefecture, scheduled for Thursday but which could be brought forward by 24 hours. Without forgetting that Napoli will play in Udine on Tuesday evening, and therefore another transfer would be necessary, as 72 hours must pass between one game and another, not without logistical difficulties also for all the fans who have already purchased tickets and booked trains and planes to be at the Dacia Arena. Many doubts, still to be resolved, the only certainty at the moment is that the party will take place..